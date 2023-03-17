Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Intercity Neo starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo price starts at ₹ 57,000 and goes upto ₹ 67,490 (Ex-showroom). Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo comes in 1 variants. Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo top variant price is ₹ 57,000.
₹57,000*
250 W
