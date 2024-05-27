HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1X e-scooter introduced with battery swapping option

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2024, 12:03 PM
  • The Bounce Infinity E1X electric scooter comes in two-speed variants, 55 kmph and 65 kmph and is priced between 55,000 to 59,000
Bounce Infinity E1X
Bounce Infinity E1X
Bounce Infinity, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup, has announced the launch of a new battery-swappable variant of its popular Infinity E1 scooter. The new model, named Bounce Infinity E1X, will be available nationwide starting June 2024 and is priced between 55,000 to 59,000.

The Infinity E1X is compatible with major battery-swapping networks across India and can be customized for new battery-swapping infrastructures. Users can easily swap their depleted batteries for fully charged ones at any network station. Bounce has introduced two-speed variants for the E1X, offering speeds up to 55 kmph and 65 kmph to cater to different user needs. These scooters require minimal modifications for integration with multiple battery-swapping networks.

Furthermore, Bounce Infinity is developing a faster variant with a top speed of 92 kmph to meet the minimum speed requirements for certain export markets, broadening the scooter's appeal.

Vivekananda Hallekare, CEO and Co-founder of Bounce Infinity, emphasised India's potential in the electric vehicle market. "India is the world’s second-largest two-wheeler market, yet the true benefits of EVs haven’t been leveraged fully. EVs offer the opportunity for significant innovation, including making vehicles very affordable by separating the battery cost from the vehicle."

Also Read : Bounce Infinity E1+ e-scooter price drops by 24,000. Check out the new price

Bounce Infinity recently partnered with Sun Mobility to deploy over 30,000 EVs in key markets across the country, starting with Bangalore and Hyderabad, and expanding to Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi NCR. The company is also finalizing agreements with major food delivery, quick commerce, and last-mile delivery companies to further extend its reach.

Earlier, Bounce Infinity announced a 21 per cent price reduction on its E1+ range of electric scooters. The E1+ now retails at 89,999, down from 1.13 lakh. The E1+ features removable batteries that can be charged using a 15 Amp wall socket and includes quick charging and an extended range, making it a versatile option for various conditions.

First Published Date: 27 May 2024, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Bounce Infinity bounce infinity e1x electric vehicle electric two wheeler

