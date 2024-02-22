HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1+ e-scooter price drops by 24,000. Check out the new price

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2024, 11:35 AM
The Bounce Infinity E1+ will now retail at ₹89,999 instead of ₹1.13 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The reduced prices will be applicable till March 31, 2024.
Bounce Infinity E+ electric scooter
The Bounce Infinity E1+ electric scooter is now ₹24,000 cheaper and is now priced at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom)
Bounce Infinity E+ electric scooter
The Bounce Infinity E1+ electric scooter is now ₹24,000 cheaper and is now priced at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom)

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker, Bounce Infinity has announced a price reduction of 21 per cent on its E1+ range of electric scooters. The company has said that the new prices will be effective immediately and bring a price drop of 24,000 on the original asking price. The Bounce Infinity E1+ will now retail at 89,999 instead of 1.13 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The reduced prices will be applicable till March 31, 2024.

The Bounce Infinity E1+ electric scooter range gets removable batteries that can be charged using a 15 Amp wall socket. The electric scooter uses a liquid-cooled battery aimed to optimise performance under a variety of conditions. The electric scooter also comes with quick charging and an extended range.

Also Read : Ather 450S becomes more affordable after up to 25,000 price cut.

Bounce Infinity E+ electric scooter
The Bounce Infinity E1+ gets a 2.2 kW motor with a top speed of 65 kmph and a removable battery that can be charged using a 15 amp socket
Bounce Infinity E+ electric scooter
The Bounce Infinity E1+ gets a 2.2 kW motor with a top speed of 65 kmph and a removable battery that can be charged using a 15 amp socket

The Bounce Infinity E1+ draws power from the 2.2 kW electric motor offering a top speed of 65 kmph, while packed with a 2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with NMC cells. The company says its batteries have been certified under the IAS 156 standards, and promises a range of over 85 km (IDC) on a single charge.

Speaking about the price cut, Anil G, COO and co-founder - Bounce Infinity, said, "At Bounce Infinity, we believe everyone deserves access to sustainable transportation. This significant price reduction reflects our dedication to addressing consumer needs for affordability, performance, and ease of use. Our scooters offer features like portable batteries and chargers for charging, extended range, and smart connectivity, all at a price point that truly democratises electric mobility. This isn't just about savings; it's about empowering everyone to join the green revolution and experience the future of mobility."

Also Read : Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ prices reduced by up to 25,000. Check new prices

Bounce joins the recent bandwagon of electric two-wheeler players, which have announced price cuts. This includes Ather Energy, Ola Electric, iVoomi and more are likely to follow in a bid to maximise utilising the FAME II policy before the end of the financial year. Bounce Infinity has over 70 dealerships across the country and is quickly growing its presence.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2024, 11:35 AM IST
