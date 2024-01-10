HT Auto
Ather 450S electric scooter becomes more affordable after up to 25k price cut

10 Jan 2024, 14:25 PM
  • Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to 25,000.
Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to ₹25,000.

Ather Energy has slashed the price of its entry-level electric scooter 450S by up to 25,000. With this move, the base variant of the Ather 450S is now priced at 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), while the Pro Pack variant comes priced at 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The base variant is priced at 97,500 in Delhi. The electric vehicle startup has slashed the price of the base variant of the 450S by 20,000, while the price of the 450S Pro Pack has been reduced by 25,000.

In an official release, the electric two-wheeler brand claimed that it aims to achieve aggressive growth in second and three-tier markets and the price reduction comes as part of that strategy. Ather hopes the price cut will enable the brand to reach more consumers as its most affordable electric scooter has become more affordable with the price reduction.

The Ather 450S came as the brand's most affordable electric scooter. Launched in 2023, the Ather 450S is built on the brand's bestselling 450 platform which also underpins the 450X, the company's flagship model. Despite being an electric scooter, Ather Energy dubs the 450S as a competitor against the 125 cc petrol scooters available in the market. In the EV segment, the 450S competes with rivals like Ola S1 Air.

Commenting on the price cut, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said that the brand is embarking on an aggressive growth journey to tap into the growing demand for electric scooters. He also said that besides the price cut, the company is planning to add about 100 more retail touchpoints across India by March 2024. "Ather is embarking on an aggressive growth journey to tap into the growing demand for electric scooters. To meet this demand, we are adding about 100 retail touchpoints this quarter taking our total touchpoints to 350. Along with this, we have reintroduced our entry-level scooter - the 450S at a very compelling price point that appeals to a wider set of buyers. The Ather 450S at this new price makes for a strong value proposition, bringing the quality and assurance of Ather at a more accessible price point," he added.

Ather 450S: Powertrain and specification

Powering the Ather 450S electric scooter is a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises up to 115 kilometre range on a single charge. The electric scooter is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds and it can run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

Ather 450S also comes with an option of the Pro Pack over the base variant, which unlocks Ride Assist, Ather battery protect, AtherStack updates, and Ather Connect at an additional cost of 10,000.

