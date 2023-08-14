Ather 450S vs Ola S1 Air - Battle of affordable premium electric scooters

HT Auto
Ather 450S and Ola S1 Air have been the two electric scooters making quite some buzz in the Indian electric vehicle market lately. Both these electric scooters come as the affordable versions of their flagship premium siblings, 450X and S1 Pro respectively. Ather Energy launched the 450S last week at a starting price of 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), while Ola Electric opened the purchase window for the S1 Air electric scooter in the country on July 28. Priced at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ola S1 Air comes as the most affordable electric scooter from the brand.

14 Aug 2023
Ather 450S and Ola S1 Air come as the affordable versions of their respective flagship premium scooters, 450X and S1 Pro respectively.

Both the Ather 450S and Ola S1 Air have witnessed pretty good responses from EV enthusiasts in the country. Ather Energy and Ola Electric are betting big on these models to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric scooter market.

Here is a comparison of range, specification and price between the Ather 450S and Ola S1 Air electric scooters.

Ather 450S vs Ola S1 Air: Price

Ather 450S is priced at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Air comes undercutting its rival by 20,000, at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the scooters come available at introductory pricing as of now and are likely to be slightly pricier in a few days.

 Ather 450SOla S1 Air
Price (ex-showroom) 1.30 lakh 1.10 lakh
Range115 km125 km
Battery2.9 kWh lithium-ion3 kWh lithium-ion
Top speed90 kmph90 kmph
Peak power7.24 bhp6.03 bhp
Peak torque22 NmNA
0-40 kmph3.9 seconds3.3 seconds

Ather 450S vs Ola S1 Air: Specification

Ather 450S promises a 115 km range on a single charge, thanks to the 2.9 kWh battery pack. The Ather 450S churns out 7.24 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of maximum torque. It can run at a top speed of 90 kmph and takes 3.9 seconds to reach the 40 kmph speed mark from a standstill position.

Ola S1 Air comes promising a 125 km range on a single charge. Powered by a 3 kWh battery pack, this electric scooter churns out 6.03 bhp of peak power. This EV can run at a top speed of 90 kmph and can sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds, slightly quicker than the Ather 450S.

