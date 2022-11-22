iVoomi S1 electric scooter range launched, promises a range of 240 km

Mumbai-based iVoomi Energy has introduced new variants of the S1 electric scooter with the launch of the S1 80, S1 100 and S1 240. The iVoomi S1 line-up has been upgraded to meet different requirements and prices start from ₹69,999, going up to ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The highlight though is the claimed range of 240 km on a single charge that makes the new offering something to watch out for. However, the current S1 e-scooter is still on sale and will be available for ₹85,000 (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Bansal, MD and Co-founder - iVoomi Energy, said, "We are expanding as an engineering-oriented technology solutions brand, and we believe that the next logical step is to add more technology to the scooters that will further create a connected ecosystem and ensure safety. In our S1 series, our prime focus was to match the ergonomics of the Indian riders to the best possible standards and create a marvel that would usher everyone towards the adoption of e-vehicles."

The iVoomi S1 240 electric scooter is the top-spec version and promises a 240 km range (IDC). The model gets a 4.2 kWh twin battery pack and is equipped with a 2.5 kW motor (3.3 bhp) with extra torque. In contrast, the entry-level S1 80 electric scooter makes do with a 1.5 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 80 km (IDC) on a single charge. The S1 80 also gets a hub-mounted a 2.5 kW motor with a claimed top speed of 55 kmph. All variants come with three riding modes - Eco, Rider and Sport. Colour options include - Peacock Blue, Night Maroon, and Dusky Black.

iVoomi Energy will begin sales for the new S1 e-scooter range from December 1, 2022, across its dealership network. The company has tied up with financial institutions for easy financing options up to 100 per cent of the on-road price. The manufacturer has also announced plans of expanding its presence in the southern region of the country, and will make its make its entire product range available by the end of the year.

