HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ivoomi Energy Announces Fresh 200 Crore Investment For Ev Development

iVOOMi Energy announces fresh 200 crore investment for EV development

iVOOMi Energy has announced a new investment of 200 crore towards research and development for its future electric vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 17:50 PM
iVoomi S1 electric scooter image used for representation. 
iVoomi S1 electric scooter image used for representation. 
iVoomi S1 electric scooter image used for representation. 
iVoomi S1 electric scooter image used for representation. 

iVOOMi Energy has announced a new investment of 200 crore towards research and development for its future electric vehicles. The company has also announced that this fund will also be allocated towards setting up a new manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

iVOOMi has informed that it aims to enhance its R&D facility to support the technologies required in the development and manufacturing of its future EVs. The company has previously come up with a production plant in Pune. With the new plant, the company will have overall four manufacturing facilities in the country. The firm has further informed that its latest manufacturing facility will be operational from March 2023 and will be a fully-integrated electric two-wheeler plant.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features)

It further adds that the new plant will also generate local employment, and will provide jobs to more than 2,000 people. With the added manufacturing capability, the company's overall production capacity is said to reach 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh units a year. Moreover, it aims to produce over 2 lakh units by the end of FY 2023.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

“In line with the government's EV vision, we are constantly working towards creating an EV ecosystem by establishing new R&D and manufacturing units for producing cost-effective products for consumers & focus on futuristic sector demands. We feel there is a large scope for development and innovation to be made in the space and iVOOMi Energy is continuously striving to set a benchmark in the industry. Therefore, we will focus on more R&D and business expansion to make a significant development by the end of this financial year," said Ashwin Bhandari, CEO & Co-Founder, iVOOMi.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 17:50 PM IST
TAGS: electric scooter iVoomi iVoomi EV iVoomi Jeet
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Carens helps Kia hit major sales milestone of 5 lakh units in just 3 years
Carens helps Kia hit major sales milestone of 5 lakh units in just 3 years
Watch out Urus, Porsche to add new all-electric luxury SUV in its portfolio
Watch out Urus, Porsche to add new all-electric luxury SUV in its portfolio
Man dies after honking, parking-related argument; one held
Man dies after honking, parking-related argument; one held
Ather 450X Gen 3: What's new in third generation electric scooter
Ather 450X Gen 3: What's new in third generation electric scooter
In pics: Ather 450X Gen 3 launched in India
In pics: Ather 450X Gen 3 launched in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city