HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles All New Ather 450x Gen 3 Launched With Longer Range And More Features

All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 15:22 PM
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has announced the launch of its new 2022 450X Gen 3 electric scooter starting at 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In addition to this, the company has also launched the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 scooter which has been priced at 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This pricing includes the applicable FAME II and other subsidies.

As the name suggests, the new 450X comes out as a third-generation model of the company's flagship battery-powered offering. The new scooter has been introduced with updated features and other key improvements. As per Ather, this scooter comes out as the best-ever 450X made to date. With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 Lakhs - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

With the latest update, the scooter has been slapped on with a bigger 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 74 Ah. This is a significant update over the last gen's 2.9 kWh which is known to offer a single charge range of 116 km. The maximum range from this scooter as per Indian Drive Cycle has been rated at 146 km. The scooter can be driven in different riding modes - Warp, Sport, Ride, Smart Eco and Eco Mode. The overall range of the scooter varies depending upon the mode selected.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The charging time (0-80% Home Charging) of this battery stands at 4 hours and 30 minutes, while the 0-100% Home Charging time stands at 5 hours and 40 minutes. The scooter is also offered with a fast charging (0-50% SOC) option of 1.5km/min, while the 50-80% SOC is attained at 1km/min.

It also gets a 7-inch LCD touchscreen display with LED backlight function. This screen is capable of displaying all the required information such as current speed, charging, range, connectivity status, and more.

The EV-maker has also managed to acquire an ARAI certification to commence the mass production of its new scooter. Which has already started now. The deliveries of the updated 450X will also initiate soon, promises the company.

 

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 15:14 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather India Ather 450X Ather scooter Ather Energy
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Environmental activists deflate tyres of over 30 SUVs, call it a way of protest
Environmental activists deflate tyres of over 30 SUVs, call it a way of protest
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
How locally-made aluminum air batteries may be big boost to EV adoption in India
How locally-made aluminum air batteries may be big boost to EV adoption in India
Heatwave in Europe: Bizarre warnings of penalty for UK motorists
Heatwave in Europe: Bizarre warnings of penalty for UK motorists
Hyundai, Rolls-Royce sign pact to lead air mobility with electric propulsion
Hyundai, Rolls-Royce sign pact to lead air mobility with electric propulsion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city