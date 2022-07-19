All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has announced the launch of its new 2022 450X Gen 3 electric scooter starting at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In addition to this, the company has also launched the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 scooter which has been priced at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This pricing includes the applicable FAME II and other subsidies.

As the name suggests, the new 450X comes out as a third-generation model of the company's flagship battery-powered offering. The new scooter has been introduced with updated features and other key improvements. As per Ather, this scooter comes out as the best-ever 450X made to date. With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.

With the latest update, the scooter has been slapped on with a bigger 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 74 Ah. This is a significant update over the last gen's 2.9 kWh which is known to offer a single charge range of 116 km. The maximum range from this scooter as per Indian Drive Cycle has been rated at 146 km. The scooter can be driven in different riding modes - Warp, Sport, Ride, Smart Eco and Eco Mode. The overall range of the scooter varies depending upon the mode selected.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The charging time (0-80% Home Charging) of this battery stands at 4 hours and 30 minutes, while the 0-100% Home Charging time stands at 5 hours and 40 minutes. The scooter is also offered with a fast charging (0-50% SOC) option of 1.5km/min, while the 50-80% SOC is attained at 1km/min.

It also gets a 7-inch LCD touchscreen display with LED backlight function. This screen is capable of displaying all the required information such as current speed, charging, range, connectivity status, and more.

The EV-maker has also managed to acquire an ARAI certification to commence the mass production of its new scooter. Which has already started now. The deliveries of the updated 450X will also initiate soon, promises the company.

First Published Date: