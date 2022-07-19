HT Auto
Ather 450X Gen 3: What's new in third generation electric scooter

 Ather 450X third generation model comes with a host of updates compared to its predecessor, challenges TVS iQube and Ola S1 Pro.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Mainak Das
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 16:24 PM
Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.
Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy on Tuesday launched its new 2022 450X Gen 3 electric scooter at a starting price of 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which includes the applicable FAME II and other subsidies. It comes as the third-generation iteration of the Ather 450X electric scooter. The two-wheeler brand claims that this is the best-ever 450X so far and comes with a host of updated features and other vital improvements. It also comes renewing the rivalry with TVS iQube and Ola S1 Pro. It will also challenge Okinawa Okhi90 and Bajaj Chetak as well.

(Also Read: All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features)

Here are what's new in the 2022 Ather 450X Gen 3.

Bigger battery

The 2022 Ather 450X Gen3 gets a bigger and improved battery pack compared to the second-generation model. It gets power from a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a 74 Ah capacity. This is significantly bigger than the predecessor's 2.9 kWh battery pack.

Extra range

The maximum range of the 2022 Ather 450X Gen 3 is 146 km on a single charge, which is 30 km extra compared to the outgoing model which offers a 116 km range on a fully charged battery.

Updated performance in different modes

The updated Ather 450X comes with multiple driving modes - Warp, Sport, Ride, Smart Eco and Eco Mode. The manufacturer claims that the actual range of 85 km in the Ride mode and 105 km in the Eco mode, which is a significant bump from the earlier 70 km (Ride mode) and 85 km (Eco mode).

Better performing touchscreen

The 2022 Ather 450X Gen 3 gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an LED backlight. It is powered by 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of ROM, compared to the 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM of the previous model. Also, Ather claims the new model comes with a faster UI compared before when it comes to toggling across apps and more.

Longer charging time

With the bigger battery capacity, the 0-80 per cent charge time of Ather 450X Gen 3 has increased to four hours 30 mins as compared to three hours 35 minutes on the older model. However, the 0-100 per cent charge time is five hours 40 minutes, five minutes less than the previous model.

Heavier in weight

The 2022 Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter weighs 111.6 kg, which makes it 3.6 kg heavier than the previous model.

What's more

The electric scooter comes with new and redesigned rear-view mirrors offering better visibility at the periphery, claims Ather. It also gets 18- and 16-litre optional accessory bags which can be mounted at the rear and the apron.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 16:22 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy Ather 450X electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
