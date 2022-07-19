HT Auto
In Pics: Ather 450x Gen 3 Launched In India

In pics: Ather 450X Gen 3 launched in India 

Ather Energy has launched its 450X Gen 3 e-scooter with significant battery and range updates. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 16:09 PM
Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has announced the launch of its new 2022 450X Gen 3 electric scooter starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has announced the launch of its new 2022 450X Gen 3 electric scooter starting at 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Ather Energy has also launched the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 scooter which has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This pricing includes the applicable FAME II and other subsidies.
Ather Energy has also launched the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 scooter which has been priced at 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This pricing includes the applicable FAME II and other subsidies.
The new 450X comes out as a third-generation model of the company's flagship battery-powered offering.
The new 450X comes out as a third-generation model of the company's flagship battery-powered offering.
With the latest update, the scooter continues to roll on alloy wheels at either end, while the braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes, 
With the latest update, the scooter continues to roll on alloy wheels at either end, while the braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes, 
With the latest update, the scooter has been slapped on with a bigger 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 74 Ah. This is a significant update over the last gen's 2.9 kWh which is known to offer a single charge range of 116 km.
With the latest update, the scooter has been slapped on with a bigger 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 74 Ah. This is a significant update over the last gen's 2.9 kWh which is known to offer a single charge range of 116 km.
With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.
With the latest update, the Ather 450X Gen 3 renews its rivalry with other high-speed scooters in the segment such as the TVS iQube 2022 and Ola S1 Pro.
The scooter can be driven in different riding modes - Warp, Sport, Ride, Smart Eco and Eco Mode. The overall range of the scooter varies depending upon the mode selected.
The scooter can be driven in different riding modes - Warp, Sport, Ride, Smart Eco and Eco Mode. The overall range of the scooter varies depending upon the mode selected.
First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 16:09 PM IST






