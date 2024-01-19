Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18

River Indie

River Indie starting price is Rs. 1,25,000 in India. River Indie is available in 1 variant and
Write a Review
1.25 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
River Indie Key Specs
Battery Capacity4 kWh
Max Speed90 kmph
Range120 km
Charging time5 Hours
View all Indie specs and features

River Indie Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Indie vs Flex
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Indie vs iQube Electr...
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check AE-3 details
View similar Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Indie vs S1 Pro
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Indie vs 450x
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Indie vs Chetak

River Indie Variants & Price

River Indie price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs .

STD
1.25 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
120 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Know more

River Indie Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity4 kWh
Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Charging Point5 Hours
HeadlightLED
Range120 km
Charging Time5 Hours
View all Indie specs and features

River Indie comparison with its competitors

Model Name
River Indie
Kinetic Green FlexTVS iQube ElectricOla Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj Chetak
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.25 Lakhs
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4 kWh
3 kWh
4.56 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
Range
120 km
120 km
100 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-
-
ABS
No
-
-
-
-
-

Explore your vehicle

River Indie News

Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open
19 Jan 2024
River Indie was launched earlier in 2023 and it comes touted as the SUV of electric scooters.
River EV to showcase its Indie electric scooter at COP28 in Dubai
30 Nov 2023
River Indie electric scooter sources power from a 6.7 kWh electric motor, which churns out 26 Nm of torque.
River begins deliveries of its maiden Indie electric scooter
17 Oct 2023
Aravind Mani, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, River and Vipin George, Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, River with the Indie scooter
River EV rolls out first Indie electric scooter, deliveries to commence in September
25 Aug 2023
The River Indie competes in the premium electric scooter segment and arrives with lots of promises against its rivals
River Indie vs Ola S1 vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Spec comparo
25 Feb 2023
View all
 River Indie News

Videos

Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

  • TVS iQube Electric

    • TVS iQube Electric

    ₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
  • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
  • Ather Energy 450x

    • Ather Energy 450x

    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
  • Bajaj Chetak

    • Bajaj Chetak

    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
  • Vida V1

    • Vida V1

    ₹1.26 Lakhs
  • PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
    • View allPopular Electric Bikes

    River Indie FAQs

    River Indie comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The River Indie is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hours and a battery capacity of 4 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The River Indie offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The River Indie is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 4 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.
    The River Indie has a charging time of 5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda NX500

    Honda NX500

    5.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    2.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Bajaj Avenger 400

    Bajaj Avenger 400

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Scooters

    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa 6G Price in Delhi
    Suzuki Access 125

    Suzuki Access 125

    79,899 - 90,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Access 125 Price in Delhi
    TVS NTORQ 125

    TVS NTORQ 125

    84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    NTORQ 125 Price in Delhi
    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter

    73,340 - 89,748
    Check Latest Offers
    Jupiter Price in Delhi
    Honda Activa 125

    Honda Activa 125

    79,806 - 88,979
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa 125 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Scooters