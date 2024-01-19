|Battery Capacity
River Indie price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs .
|Model Name
River Indie
|Kinetic Green Flex
|TVS iQube Electric
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.25 Lakhs
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
4 kWh
3 kWh
4.56 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
|Range
120 km
120 km
100 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
|Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-
-
|ABS
No
-
-
-
-
-