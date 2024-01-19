Which is the top variant of River Indie? River Indie comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the River Indie? The River Indie is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hours and a battery capacity of 4 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the River Indie have, and what is the price range? The River Indie offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for River Indie? The River Indie is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 4 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.