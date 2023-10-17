HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles River Begins Deliveries Of Its Maiden Indie Electric Scooter

River Indie electric scooter deliveries commence in this city

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, River, has commenced deliveries of its maiden electric scooter, Indie, in Bengaluru. The first group of pre-order customers were officially handed over their keys during an event. The electric scooter was launched in the country earlier this year in February, followed by the rollout of the first unit from the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hoskote in August.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2023, 16:24 PM
River Indie electric scooter sources power from a 6.7 kWh electric motor, which churns out 26 Nm of torque.
River Indie electric scooter sources power from a 6.7 kWh electric motor, which churns out 26 Nm of torque.

River is set to revise the price of its debut product, which will be announced soon. The price hike is being considered in the aftermath of the latest modifications in the FAME II subsidy. However, the first batch of customers received the product at the initially announced price of 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The EV brand is also working on launching its first experience center in Bengaluru, which is expected to open for public by November this year. Since its inception in March 2021, the brand has raised a total of $28 million in funds from marquee investors to speed up its electric mobility journey. The EV startup is hopeful to sell one lakh units of the high-speed electric scooter by 2025.

The Indie electric scooter sources power from a 6.7 kWh electric motor, which churns out 26 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a belt drive, propelling the EV to sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds at a top speed of 90 kmph. The motor comes paired with a 4 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to deliver a 120-km range on a single charge.

The scooter comes with an unusual design that grabs attention at the very first glance. It gets dual front LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights as well as LED taillights. On the feature front, there is a fully-digital six-inch colour instrument cluster, spacious 20-inch footboard, 43-litre under-seat boot space and a 12-litre glove box, among others.

It runs on 14-inch black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tyres. The front wheel gets a 240 mm disc brake, while the rear sports a 200 mm disc. For suspension duty, the scooter gets a telescopic setup at the front and a twin hydraulic system at the rear.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2023, 16:23 PM IST
TAGS: River Indie electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility

