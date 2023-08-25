HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles River Ev Rolls Out First Indie Electric Scooter, Deliveries To Commence In September

River EV starts production of Indie EV, deliveries to start in September

River EV has started production of its Indie electric scooter at its facility in Hoskote, Karnataka. The manufacturer also announced that it will stick to the initially promised ex-showroom price of Rs1,25,000 for its pre-order customers in Bengaluru. River is also working on its first experience centre in Bengaluru which is slated to launch in November this year. Meanwhile, pre-order customers can visit their River account and book a slot to test ride the Indie.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2023, 17:14 PM
Aravind Mani, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, River and Vipin George, Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, River with the Indie scooter
Aravind Mani, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, River and Vipin George, Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, River with the Indie scooter

River EV is using a 4 kWh battery pack that is non-removable and is placed in the floorboard. River claims a real-world riding range of 120 km in Eco mode. It can be charged up to 80 per cent in 5 hours with a standard charger.

River Indie comes with an electric motor that can produce a peak power of 6.7 kW and can take Indie to a top speed of 90 kmph. The electric motor also allows it to have a gradeability of 18 degrees and it can hit 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

In terms of features, the Indie comes with three riding modes, there is Eco, Ride and Rush. There is an LCD instrument cluster and LED lights on offer. The scooter has a massive 43-litre under seat storage and a 12-litre front glove box. The brand will also sell panniers and a top box.

Also Read : River Indie electric scooter launched in India, priced at 1.25 lakh

Aravind Mani, Co-Founder and CEO at River said, “It’s a special moment for us- the very first Indie rolling out of our production line. As promised during Indie’s launch in February this year, deliveries for our pre-order customers in Bengaluru will commence in September followed by a national rollout over the next few months. We’re grateful for the early support we received from all our pre-order customers and are excited to start the deliveries."

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2023, 17:14 PM IST
TAGS: River Indie River Electric electric vehicle electric scooters EV

