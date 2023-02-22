HT Auto
River Indie electric scooter launched in India, priced at 1.25 lakh

River Electric introduced its Indie electric scooter in India on Wednesday, which is priced at 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The electric scooter comes with an unusual design that grabs attention at the very first glance. The EV startup has also said that bookings for the scooter are already open. Also, the startup is hopeful to sell one lakh units of this new high-speed electric scooter by 2025.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2023, 15:32 PM
River Indie comes with a design that is eye-catching.
Speaking about the design, the River Indie gets a distinctive front fascia as compared to the other models available in the market. It gets dual front LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. It also gets a fully digital six-inch colour instrument cluster, spacious 20-inch footboard, and LED taillights. It runs on 14-inch black alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tyres. The front wheel gets a 240 mm disc brake, while the rear sports a 200 mm disc. For suspension duty, the scooter gets a telescopic setup at the front and a twin hydraulic system at the rear.

Interestingly, the scooter's 770 mm seat height and 14-inch wheels make it a bit similar to the Yamaha Aerox and Aprilia SR160. It also comes with a claimed gradability of 18 degrees, which is more than the Ola S1 Pro that can ride a 15-degree incline.

The EV startup claims that the River Indie features a 43-litre under-seat boot space along with a 12-litre glove box. It also claims to come with a host of accessories as options, that can be easily mounted. These include pannier mounts on both sides and bag hooks. The scooter gets park assist, dual USB ports etc.

On the powertrain front, River Indie gets energy from an IP67-rated 4 kWh battery pack that provides juice to a 6.7 kWh electric motor, which churns out 26 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a belt drive, propelling the EV to sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds at a top speed of 90 kmph. The scooter promises a 120 km range on a single charge. The manufacturer has also claimed that the scooter comes with a five-year / 50,000 km warranty.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2023, 15:32 PM IST
TAGS: River Indie River Electric electric vehicle electric scooter
