River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open

Bengaluru-based EV start-up River has hiked the price of its maiden electric scooter. The River Indie e-scooter is more expensive by ₹13,000 and now retails at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The Indie was launched last year at an introductory price of ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The price though was valid for the first 1,000 customers. Do note that the price first announced was before the FAME subsidy revision, so the hike has been marginal in comparison to other e-scooters.

River has also opened the second batch of bookings for the Indie electric scooter. Potential buyers can now book the scooter on the company’s website for a token amount of ₹2,500. There’s no word on when the company will begin deliveries for the second batch. Meanwhile, deliveries for the first lot of customers have commenced in Bengaluru.

Deliveries for the River Indie commenced in October last year

River Indie: Specifications

Pitched as the SUV of scooters, the River Indie gets a bold design with its massive bodywork, twin-beam LED headlamps and hard mounts for panniers integrated into the sides. The chunky seat, a flat and wide floorboard, grabrail, crash guards and alloy wheels wrapped in thick tyres, further add to its rugged appearance and functionality over conventional scooters - ICE or electric.

Power on the River Indie comes from the 6.7 kW (8.9 bhp) electric motor that develops 26 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 90 kmph, while the 4 kWh battery pack promises a range of 120 km on a single charge. River says the Indie can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours using a standard charger.

River is establishing operations in its home market Bengaluru first and recently inaugurated its first-ever dealership in the city. The company plans to open more outlets in the coming year across the country.

