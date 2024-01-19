HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles River Indie Electric Scooter Price Hiked By Up To 13,000, Bookings Re Open

River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2024, 18:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The River Indie e-scooter is more expensive by 13,000 and now retails at 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
River Indie
Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for ₹2,500
River Indie
Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for ₹2,500

Bengaluru-based EV start-up River has hiked the price of its maiden electric scooter. The River Indie e-scooter is more expensive by 13,000 and now retails at 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The Indie was launched last year at an introductory price of 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The price though was valid for the first 1,000 customers. Do note that the price first announced was before the FAME subsidy revision, so the hike has been marginal in comparison to other e-scooters.

River has also opened the second batch of bookings for the Indie electric scooter. Potential buyers can now book the scooter on the company’s website for a token amount of 2,500. There’s no word on when the company will begin deliveries for the second batch. Meanwhile, deliveries for the first lot of customers have commenced in Bengaluru.

Also Read : River Indie electric scooter deliveries commence in Bengaluru.

River Indie
Deliveries for the River Indie commenced in October last year
River Indie
Deliveries for the River Indie commenced in October last year

River Indie: Specifications

Pitched as the SUV of scooters, the River Indie gets a bold design with its massive bodywork, twin-beam LED headlamps and hard mounts for panniers integrated into the sides. The chunky seat, a flat and wide floorboard, grabrail, crash guards and alloy wheels wrapped in thick tyres, further add to its rugged appearance and functionality over conventional scooters - ICE or electric.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
1.8 kWh 60 Km 120 Km
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
View Details
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
40 Ah 45 Kmph 130 Km
₹65,000
Compare
Ather Energy Family E-scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ather Energy Family e-Scooter
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
View Details
Hero Adventure Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Adventure Scooter
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
2.96 kWh 45 Kmph 170 Km
₹ 73,999 - 98,500
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
3.1 kWh 65 Kmph 60 km
₹59,900
Compare

Power on the River Indie comes from the 6.7 kW (8.9 bhp) electric motor that develops 26 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 90 kmph, while the 4 kWh battery pack promises a range of 120 km on a single charge. River says the Indie can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours using a standard charger.

River is establishing operations in its home market Bengaluru first and recently inaugurated its first-ever dealership in the city. The company plans to open more outlets in the coming year across the country.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2024, 18:14 PM IST
TAGS: city River Indie River Indie electric scooter River dealership

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.