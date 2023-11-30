HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles River Ev To Showcase Its Indie Electric Scooter At Cop28 In Dubai

River Indie electric scooter to be showcased at COP28 in Dubai

Indian electric two-wheeler startup River EV is all set to showcase its Indie electric scooter at the United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP28 in Dubai. The Bengaluru-based EV startup, which is backed by Dubai-based Al Futtaim Group, claims that River Indie will be the only electric two-wheeler from India at COP28.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2023, 11:01 AM
River Indie
River Indie was launched earlier in 2023 and it comes touted as the SUV of electric scooters.
The EV maker claims that River Indie is the SUV of electric scooters. This electric scooter was launched earlier this year and deliveries of its first lot have already commenced. After being launched in India at an amount of 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), this is the first time the electric scooter will be showcased in any overseas market.

Watch: How To Get Maximum Range From Electric Scooter | Tips & Tricks | All Things EV | HT Auto

The River Indie comes with a sturdy build quality and the manufacturer claims that it has been built to tackle rough and tough roads. The electric scooter comes with a design that grabs attention at the very first glance. It features dual-beam LED headlamps located at the centre of the front cowl. There is a fully digital instrument cluster. The scooter also comes with 55-litre storage capacity racks at the sides for panniers, USB charging, and under-seat lighting among other features.

Powering the River Indie electric scooter is a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, paired with an electric motor that churns out 5.36 bhp peak power. This electric propulsion system enables the scooter to run a 120-kilometre range on a single charge. The EV offers three different riding modes: Eco, Ride and Rush. In Eco mode, it offers the maximum range of riding capability. River EV claims that the Indie electric scooter can at a top speed of 90 kmph in Rush mode.

The EV comes equipped with a 240 mm front disc and a 200 mm rear disc for braking duty. For suspension duty, it gets telescopic forks at the front and a twin hydraulic setup at the rear. On the safety front, the scooter gets a side-stand cut-off and a Combi-Braking System (CBS).

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2023, 11:01 AM IST
TAGS: River Indie electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility River EV

