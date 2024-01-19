River Indie on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs. Visit your nearest River Indie on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs. Visit your nearest River Indie dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. River Indie on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the River Indie is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Chennai, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Chennai and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price River Indie STD ₹ 1.55 Lakhs