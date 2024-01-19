Saved Articles

  • Indie image

    • River Indie

    ₹1.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    4 kWh 90 kmph 120 km
      River News

      Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
      River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open
      19 Jan 2024
      Screengrab from the video of a Mahindra Thar SUV being driven on Chandra river in Sissu, Himachal Pradesh. The state police has issued challan against the SUV owner for violating traffic rules after the video went viral.
      Mahindra Thar driven on river in Sissu, viral video leads to challan for traffic violation
      26 Dec 2023
      River Indie was launched earlier in 2023 and it comes touted as the SUV of electric scooters.
      River EV to showcase its Indie electric scooter at COP28 in Dubai
      30 Nov 2023
      River Indie electric scooter sources power from a 6.7 kWh electric motor, which churns out 26 Nm of torque.
      River begins deliveries of its maiden Indie electric scooter
      17 Oct 2023
      Aravind Mani, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, River and Vipin George, Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, River with the Indie scooter
      River EV rolls out first Indie electric scooter, deliveries to commence in September
      25 Aug 2023
      Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
      Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
      24 Jan 2024
      Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
      Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
      12 Dec 2023
      The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
      2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
      17 Sept 2023
      TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
      TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
      24 Aug 2023
      Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
      Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
      15 Jul 2023
