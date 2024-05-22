This 8-lakh electric car is China's attack on Europe. Will it come to India?

European carmakers are prepping for a shock. And it is likely to come in the form of an electric car that has set the automotive world buzzing. Cheap electric vehicles (EVs) have existed for several years. But what is adding proverbial wings to the BYD Seagull electric hatchback is that it is extremely aggressively priced yet has very respectable build quality and feature list.

Gone are the times when Chinese products were rubbished for being substandard. The rise of BYD is a clear example of how global buyers are embarcing Chinese tehnology while driving home China-made EVs. BYD is one of the largest electric car makers on the planet and is giving Elon Musk-led Tesla a run for the money. And there is widespread speculation that the Seagull EV could tilt odds in favour of the Chinese brand.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING BYD Seagull 38 kWh 38 kWh 405 km 405 km ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 33.90 Lakhs Compare BYD e6 71.7 kWh 71.7 kWh 415 km 415 km ₹ 29.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen eC3 29.2 kWh 29.2 kWh 320 km 320 km ₹ 11.50 - 12.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Altroz EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 306 km 306 km ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV 3XO 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

BYD does not offer its EVs in the US, the world's second-larget automobile market. But banking on its enormous popularity at home and rising dominance in many global markets, the company is prepping the $10,000 Seagull EV for European markets where small battery-powered options are more than likely to find favour. A launch is scheduled for 2025 but rivals are sweating aleaday. “We are looking very closely at this model and others coming from Chinese EV makers," Martin Sander, head of Ford Motor Co.’s European EV business, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg recently. “Of course, we are nervous when new competition is coming to the market."

Also watch: BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?

And there is good enough reason to be nervous indeed. The BYD Seagull has received praise for its build quality, design and technology. The company sold around 2.40 lakh units of the model in China in 2023 and also offers it in Latin American markets where it is dubbed as Dolphin Mini. In Mexico, the pricing is at around $19,000 (approximately ₹16 lakh) but BYD plans to play the price game in Europe by manufacturing locally and introducing smaller battery pack options here.

So what are the key highlights of BYD Seagull and why is it gaining fame? Read on…

What is the range of BYD Seagull?

The BYD Seagull gets two battery options - a 30.08 kWh unit and a 38.8 kWh unit. Powered by the much-acclaimed Blade battery technology, the Seagull claims to offer a per-charge range of anywhere between 300 kms and 400 kms.

What are the key specifications of BYD Seagull?

The BYD Seagull has a front motor setup and offers around 72 bhp. While not meant to be driven aggressively, the EV supports charging from up to 40 kW DC sockets.

What are the dimensions of BYD Seagull?

The Seagull measures 3,780 mm in length, is 1,715 mm wide and stands 1,540 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. For reference only, the Tata Punch EV measures 3,857 mm in length, is 1,742 mm wide and is 1,633 mm tall. The Tata EV also has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm.

Is BYD Seagull coming to India?

BYD offers three EVs in India at present - the e6, Atto3 and Seal. All three models carry a relatively expensive price tag. But there is speculation that having established a foothold here, the Chinese company is now eying bringing its smaller and more affordable models too. There is no confirmation on whether Seagull will touch down in Indian shores in the immediate future but if it does, it could help BYD mount a massive challenge to the small group of players competing for space in the mass-market electric car space.

First Published Date: