iVoomi launches new connected features for existing e-scooter range at 2,999

Electric two-wheeler maker iVoomi has announced its Vehicle Upgrade Program which will be available across its complete range of electric scooters. Under the new Vehicle Upgrade Program, the company is offering existing e-scooter customers the option to unlock new features in their vehicles for a price of ₹2,999. iVoomi’s electric scooter lineup comprises the JeetX, S1, and S1 2.0 models, and the upgrade promises its current users get a chance to use the brand’s latest tech.

iVoomi’s vehicle upgrade program will add functionalities like Bluetooth connectivity, NFC (Near Field Communication), turn-by-turn navigation, keyless start/unlock, mobile app integration, smart security and more.

The iVoomi JeetX electric scooter is the brand's most expensive offering at ₹ 99,999 (ex-showroom)

Speaking about the upgrade program, Ashwin Bhandari - co-founder and CEO, iVoomi said, “This revolutionary upgrade isn't just about a cosmetic change; it's a leap into a new era of smart e-mobility. Imagine a ride where you're seamlessly connected to the cloud, informed, and in control at every turn. With this upgrade, the riders will be able to access a plethora of smart functionalities such as Bluetooth, NFC, and 4G/5G capabilities to enable advanced features."

Customers with iVoomi electric scooters can visit their nearest authorised dealership, wherein the staff will guide the customer on how to upgrade their vehicle to a connected scooter. The company hasn’t specified if the upgrade program is for a temporary period. The brand’s new range of e-scooters will likely come with the connected features pre-installed. Both the iVoomi JeetX and S1 are high-speed e-scooters promising a range of 100 km and 110 km respectively on a single charge. The range starts with the S1 priced at ₹84,999, while the JeetX is priced at ₹99,999. All prices are ex-showroom.

