HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ivoomi Launches New Connected Features For Existing Electric Scooter Range At 2,999

iVoomi launches new connected features for existing e-scooter range at 2,999

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2024, 21:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Under the new Vehicle Upgrade Program, iVoomi is offering existing electric scooter customers the option to unlock new features in their vehicles for
...
iVoomi S1 electric scooter
The iVoomi Vehicle Upgrade Program is applicable across the JeetX, S1 and S1 2.0 electric scooters
iVoomi S1 electric scooter
The iVoomi Vehicle Upgrade Program is applicable across the JeetX, S1 and S1 2.0 electric scooters

Electric two-wheeler maker iVoomi has announced its Vehicle Upgrade Program which will be available across its complete range of electric scooters. Under the new Vehicle Upgrade Program, the company is offering existing e-scooter customers the option to unlock new features in their vehicles for a price of 2,999. iVoomi’s electric scooter lineup comprises the JeetX, S1, and S1 2.0 models, and the upgrade promises its current users get a chance to use the brand’s latest tech.

iVoomi’s vehicle upgrade program will add functionalities like Bluetooth connectivity, NFC (Near Field Communication), turn-by-turn navigation, keyless start/unlock, mobile app integration, smart security and more.

Also Read : Okaya EV offers discounts of up to 18,000 on its e-scooters for a limited time.

iVOOMi Jeet electric scooter
The iVoomi JeetX electric scooter is the brand's most expensive offering at 99,999 (ex-showroom)
iVOOMi Jeet electric scooter
The iVoomi JeetX electric scooter is the brand's most expensive offering at 99,999 (ex-showroom)

Speaking about the upgrade program, Ashwin Bhandari - co-founder and CEO, iVoomi said, “This revolutionary upgrade isn't just about a cosmetic change; it's a leap into a new era of smart e-mobility. Imagine a ride where you're seamlessly connected to the cloud, informed, and in control at every turn. With this upgrade, the riders will be able to access a plethora of smart functionalities such as Bluetooth, NFC, and 4G/5G capabilities to enable advanced features."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
3 kWh 90 kmph 101 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
3 kWh 90 kmph 151 km
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
4 kWh 120 kmph 195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
2.96 kWh 45 Kmph 170 Km
₹ 73,999 - 98,500
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
3.1 kWh 65 Kmph 60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
3.1 kWh 50 Kmph 85 km
₹74,000
Compare

Customers with iVoomi electric scooters can visit their nearest authorised dealership, wherein the staff will guide the customer on how to upgrade their vehicle to a connected scooter. The company hasn’t specified if the upgrade program is for a temporary period. The brand’s new range of e-scooters will likely come with the connected features pre-installed. Both the iVoomi JeetX and S1 are high-speed e-scooters promising a range of 100 km and 110 km respectively on a single charge. The range starts with the S1 priced at 84,999, while the JeetX is priced at 99,999. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2024, 21:05 PM IST
TAGS: S1 iVoomi iVoomi electric scooters iVoomi JeetX iVoomi S1 electric scooters

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.