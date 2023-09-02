HT Auto
Ola Electric S1 Air Specifications

Ola Electric S1 Air starting price is Rs. 1,19,999 in India. Ola Electric S1 Air is available in 1 variant and
Ola Electric S1 Air Specs

Ola Electric S1 Air comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 Air starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric S1 Air sits in the Electric Bikes segment

Ola Electric S1 Air Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1859 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Additional Storage
34 L
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
792 mm
Width
712 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Aluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.3s
Range
101 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Torque
58 Nm
Continious Power
4.5 kw
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
6000 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Chassis
Tubular
Rear Suspension
Twin Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE Connectivity
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

News

450S electric scooters being rolled out of Ather Energy's facility. Launched in June, the EV maker will start delivery of the 450S ahead of the festive season.
Ather Energy starts to roll out 450S electric scooter, rival to Ola S1 Air
2 Sept 2023
Ola Electric's S1 range comprising the new S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro have collectively received over 75,000 bookings, according to the company
Ola S1 X, S1 Air & S1 Pro e-scooters garner 75,000 bookings within 2 weeks of launch
29 Aug 2023
The first batch of Ola S1 Air electric scooters are now reaching customers in over 100 markets across India
Ola S1 Air deliveries begin in India, over 50,000 orders for the e-scooter
23 Aug 2023
Ather 450S and Ola S1 Air come as the affordable versions of their respective flagship premium scooters, 450X and S1 Pro respectively.
Ather 450S vs Ola S1 Air - Battle of affordable premium electric scooters
14 Aug 2023
The Ola S1 Air comes across a value-friendly package that keeps the feature list extensive while skimping out on the performance
Ola S1 Air first ride review: Big on features, low on budget
9 Aug 2023
Ola Electric S1 Air Variants & Price List

Ola Electric S1 Air price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Air comes in 1 variants. Ola Electric S1 Air top variant price is ₹ 1.2 Lakhs.

STD
1.2 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
101 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

