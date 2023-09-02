Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ola Electric S1 Air comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 Air starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric S1 Air sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ola Electric S1 Air price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Air comes in 1 variants. Ola Electric S1 Air top variant price is ₹ 1.2 Lakhs.
₹1.2 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
101 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price