HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Rolls Out Last Year End Offers On S1 Air, S1 Pro Between Dec 15 17

Ola Electric rolls out last year-end offers on S1 Air, S1 Pro between Dec 15-17

Ola Electric has announced special offers on the S1 Air and S1 Pro as a last push to end the year on a high. The company has announced its ‘Hyper Weekend’ offers that will be available only between December 15-17, 2023, with discounts, benefits and more extending across its electric two-wheeler lineup. The e-scooter maker already announced a 20,000 discount on the new Ola S1 X+ for a limited period, bringing the asking price down to 89,999 (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2023, 13:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola S1 Air Review
The Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 get benefits including an upgrade bonus as well as a five-year battery promise
Ola S1 Air Review
The Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 get benefits including an upgrade bonus as well as a five-year battery promise

Under ‘Hyper Weekend’, customers planning to buy the Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro can avail of an upgrade bonus of up to 5,000. Customers buying the S1 Pro will also get a five-year battery promise. Moreover, customers paying via their credit cards and credit card EMIs can avail of discounts of up to 5,000. Lastly, Ola is offering other finance options including zero down payment, zero processing fee, and a low interest rate of 6.99 per cent.

Also Read : Ola S1 X+ electric scooter deliveries begin in India

The Ola Electric range comprises the S1 X, its most affordable electric scooter priced from 89,999 (ex-showroom) onwards. The S1 X is available in three variants - S1 X (2 kWh), S1 X (3 kWh) and S1 X+. The Ola S1 X+ was originally launched with a price tag of 1.10 lakh but prices were dropped in early December for a limited period. Deliveries of the S1 X+ have also commenced across the country. Meanwhile, the Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro Gen2 continue to be priced at 1.20 lakh and 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2023, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola Electric Ola S1 S1 Pro Ola S1 Air Ola Electric offers

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
3 in 1 High Protection Fast Car Ceramic Coating Spray, Plastic Parts Refurbisher, Fast Fine Scratch Repair, Fast Car Coating, Car Scratch Repair Spray, Pack of 2
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.