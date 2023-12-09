Ola S1 X+ electric scooter deliveries begin in India

Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of the S1 X+ electric scooter in India. The Ola S1 X+ was launched in August this year priced from ₹1.10 (ex-showroom) onwards and is the more powerful variant based on the new S1 X, the brand’s most affordable electric scooter on sale. Making the purchase more affordable, Ola Electric recently announced a flat cash discount of ₹20,000 on the S1 X+ , bringing the asking price to ₹89,999 (ex-showroom) for a limited period.

The new Ola S1 X+ is built on the Gen2 platform that now underpins all the scooters in Ola Electric’s lineup. The new platform brings improvement to the chassis design that’s now lighter with fewer moving parts, while the new battery pack offers better thermal efficiency and safety, the company claims.

The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge

The Ola S1 X+ is equipped with a 6 kW (8 bhp) electric motor with the e-scooter capable of sprinting from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 90 kmph. The model also comes with a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge.

Customers wanting to bring an Ola electric scooter home in December will get more offers to choose from. This includes a 50 per cent discount on extended warranty on all second-generation scooters, as well as a cashback of up to ₹2,000 on each successful referral. The referee will also get a cashback of up to ₹3,000 on the purchase of the new Gen 2 S1 Pro or S1 Air.

The Ola electric scooter range starts from the new S1 X priced at ₹89,999, deliveries of which are yet to begin, and goes up to the Gen 2 S1 Pro priced at ₹1.47 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The reservation window for the 2 kW and 3 kW S1 X variants is open for ₹999 with the models priced at ₹89,999 and ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) respectively.

