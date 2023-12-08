HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles After Slashing S1 X+ Price, Ola Electric Offers More Benefits For Its Customers In December

After slashing S1 X+ price, Ola Electric offers more benefits in December

Ola Electric, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has extended more benefits for its customers in December. The Bengaluru-based EV maker has announced discounts on warranty for existing Ola Electric customers besides other benefits. There are rewards and cashback deals on offers for existing customers who help bring on board new buyers for the EV maker. The fresh benefits are applicable from today and will expire in the next two days, by December 10.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola Electric scooters
Ola Electric has announced benefits on warranty and other discounts in December for its customers.
Ola Electric scooters
Ola Electric has announced benefits on warranty and other discounts in December for its customers.

Ola Electric has announced that it will offer up to 50 per cent discount on extended warranty of its electric scooters till this weekend. The EV maker has also said that existing customers who refer new buyers will get up to 2,000 for each referrals. Those who referOla Electric scooters to new buyers can also win cashback of up to 3,000 during this period.

This is not the first time that Ola Electric has announced year-end discounts for its customers. Earlier this month, the EV maker slashed the price of its latest model S1 X+. Ola reduced the price of the electric scooter by 20,000, offering it at 90,000 (ex-showroom). The discount will remain applicable till the end of this month. Earlier, the S1 X+ electric scooter was launched at a price of 1,09,999 (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹ 1.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹ 73,999 - 98,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
₹59,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Ola S1 X+ is currently the most affordable electric scooter one can buy from the brand. It is offered with a 3 kWh battery capacity that can provide a certified range of 151 km in a single charge. Ola Electric says that the True Range is 125 km in Eco mode and 100 km in Normal mode. Charging the battery pack takes 7.4 hours through the 500 kW home charger.

Ola Electric has also announced that will release the MoveOS 4, its software update, later this month for its customers. Right now, the new software is in beta version and is being tested out. Initially, MoveOS 4 was supposed to be released in mid-September.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric Electric vehicle EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 227 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.