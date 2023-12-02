Ola S1 X+ electric scooter price reduced by 20,000. Check new price

Ola Electric has reduced the price of the S1 X+ by ₹20,000. Now, the scooter is priced at ₹89,999 ex-showroom. It is important to note that this offer is only applicable for December. Earlier, the scooter was priced at ₹1,09,999 ex-showroom. Moreover, customers who buy the electric scooter in the next couple of hours will get a few additional benefits as well.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “Ola Electric has set a new industry benchmark with record-breaking sales of 30,000 units in the month of November. To further accelerate the adoption and make EV’s mainstream, today we are overcoming the biggest barrier to adoption with our new S1 X+. With a price equivalent to the leading ICE scooter, we are confident that the S1 X+ is poised to #EndICEAge. With our wide range of scooters along with their attractive price, I firmly believe that customers will now have no reason to buy an ICE product."

Ola S1 X+ will come with a 3 kWh battery capacity that can provide a certified range of 151 km on a single charge. Ola Electric says that the True Range is 125 km in Eco mode and 100 km in Normal mode. Charging the battery pack takes 7.4 hours through the 500 kW home charger.

The electric motor is hub-mounted and is capable of producing 2.7 kW of nominal power and 6 kW of peak power. The top speed is 90 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds while 0-60 kmph takes 5.5 seconds. Ola is offering a Sports mode as well in which the riding range will decrease.

In terms of features, there is a 5-inch segment LCD display, LED lighting, side-stand alert, reverse mode, remote boot unlock and navigation. The scooter also supports OTA updates and Bluetooth and GPS connectivity.

Speaking of OTA updates, Ola Electric will release the MoveOS 4 in December for the general public. Right now, the new software is being tested by beta testers. Initially, MoveOS 4 was supposed to be released in mid-September.

