HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 X+ Electric Scooter Price Reduced By 20,000 For Limited Time. Check New Price

Ola S1 X+ electric scooter price reduced by 20,000. Check new price

Ola Electric has reduced the price of the S1 X+ by 20,000. Now, the scooter is priced at 89,999 ex-showroom. It is important to note that this offer is only applicable for December. Earlier, the scooter was priced at 1,09,999 ex-showroom. Moreover, customers who buy the electric scooter in the next couple of hours will get a few additional benefits as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2023, 14:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola S1X Ola S1X+
Ola S1 X+ is the top-end version of the S1 X electric scooter.
Ola S1X Ola S1X+
Ola S1 X+ is the top-end version of the S1 X electric scooter.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “Ola Electric has set a new industry benchmark with record-breaking sales of 30,000 units in the month of November. To further accelerate the adoption and make EV’s mainstream, today we are overcoming the biggest barrier to adoption with our new S1 X+. With a price equivalent to the leading ICE scooter, we are confident that the S1 X+ is poised to #EndICEAge. With our wide range of scooters along with their attractive price, I firmly believe that customers will now have no reason to buy an ICE product."

Ola S1 X+ will come with a 3 kWh battery capacity that can provide a certified range of 151 km on a single charge. Ola Electric says that the True Range is 125 km in Eco mode and 100 km in Normal mode. Charging the battery pack takes 7.4 hours through the 500 kW home charger.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹ 1.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Pro (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
₹99,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Fujiyama Spectra Pro (HT Auto photo)
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
₹ 54,384 - 79,975**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Passion Pro (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 65,740 - 75,400**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The electric motor is hub-mounted and is capable of producing 2.7 kW of nominal power and 6 kW of peak power. The top speed is 90 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds while 0-60 kmph takes 5.5 seconds. Ola is offering a Sports mode as well in which the riding range will decrease.

In terms of features, there is a 5-inch segment LCD display, LED lighting, side-stand alert, reverse mode, remote boot unlock and navigation. The scooter also supports OTA updates and Bluetooth and GPS connectivity.

Also Read : Ola Electric to release MoveOS 4 in December. Check out new features

Speaking of OTA updates, Ola Electric will release the MoveOS 4 in December for the general public. Right now, the new software is being tested by beta testers. Initially, MoveOS 4 was supposed to be released in mid-September.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2023, 14:36 PM IST
TAGS: Chief 500 S1 Ola Electric Ola S1 Pro S1 X S1 X+ electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 238 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.