Home Auto Electric Vehicles Moveos 4 To Roll Out In December. Check Out New Features

Ola Electric to release MoveOS 4 in December. Check out new features

Ola Electric recently held its EndICEage Part 2 event where Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer made a few announcements. One of the important announcements that was made was about the rollout of MoveOS 4 for the general public. The new software will be released to the general public in December. The manufacturer will be revealing a final date soon.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2023, 14:52 PM
Gen2 Ola S1 Pro Review
Image of Ola S1 Pro Gen2 used for representational purpose only.
Gen2 Ola S1 Pro Review
Image of Ola S1 Pro Gen2 used for representational purpose only.

It is important to note that initially the MoveOS 4 was scheduled to release in mid-September. As of now, the MoveOS 4 is available only to the beta testers. The beta build often has few bugs so it is not advisable to use a beta build for a vehicle that a person uses on a daily basis.

MoveOS 4 will introduce Ola Maps which will enable features such as ‘Find my scooter’ and ‘Share location from app’. There will be a tamper alert, garage mode, faster hypercharging, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert mode, Hill descent control, increased range and improved proximity unlock. Apart from this, Ola will add a Ride Journal feature that will show the average speed, battery usage, range, regen, efficiency, money saved and distance covered.

Other features that will come with the MoveOS 4 are personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts.

The Ola Electric mobile application will also be updated. It will come with features such as a dark mode, OTA update, hill hold setting, regen setting, call setting and vacation mode. Another big feature that will be added to the scooter is a tamper alert which will alert the owner and people that the scooter is being tampered with.

Also Read : Ola Electric announces MoveOS 4 with new features. Check it out

Apart from this, the brand also decreased the price of the S1 X+ electric scooter by 20,000. So, the scooter is now priced at 89,999 ex-showroom whereas earlier it used to cost 1,09,999 ex-showroom. It is important to note that the new pricing is applicable only for December.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2023, 14:52 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric electric vehicles EV S1 Ola MoveOS

