Ola Electric to release MoveOS 4 in December. Check out new features
Ola Electric recently held its EndICEage Part 2 event where Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer made a few announcements. One of the important announcements that was made was about the rollout of MoveOS 4 for the general public. The new software will be released to the general public in December. The manufacturer will be revealing a final date soon.
It is important to note that initially the MoveOS 4 was scheduled to release in mid-September. As of now, the MoveOS 4 is available only to the beta testers. The beta build often has few bugs so it is not advisable to use a beta build for a vehicle that a person uses on a daily basis.
MoveOS 4 will introduce Ola Maps which will enable features such as ‘Find my scooter’ and ‘Share location from app’. There will be a tamper alert, garage mode, faster hypercharging, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert mode, Hill descent control, increased range and improved proximity unlock. Apart from this, Ola will add a Ride Journal feature that will show the average speed, battery usage, range, regen, efficiency, money saved and distance covered.
Other features that will come with the MoveOS 4 are personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts.
The Ola Electric mobile application will also be updated. It will come with features such as a dark mode, OTA update, hill hold setting, regen setting, call setting and vacation mode. Another big feature that will be added to the scooter is a tamper alert which will alert the owner and people that the scooter is being tampered with.
Apart from this, the brand also decreased the price of the S1 X+ electric scooter by ₹20,000. So, the scooter is now priced at ₹89,999 ex-showroom whereas earlier it used to cost ₹1,09,999 ex-showroom. It is important to note that the new pricing is applicable only for December.