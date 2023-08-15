HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Announces Moveos 4 With New Features. Check It Out

Ola Electric announces MoveOS 4 with new features. Check it out

Ola Electric has announced MoveOS 4 for its electric scooters today and it is the biggest software update that the manufacturer has announced. The new version of the operating system brings in new features and improvements to existing features. Ola has announced that the beta rollout for the MoveOS 4 will start on September 15th. The public rollout will take another month. So, it could be around late October.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2023, 14:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image of Ola S1 Air used for representational purpose only.
Image of Ola S1 Air used for representational purpose only.

Ola Electric says that they have improved features such as regeneration, hill hold, charging time prediction, charging and riding range as well. The Hypercharging is now faster and so is the document syncing, contact syncing, pairing and touch response.

The manufacturer has also added several new features. There will be new Ola Maps that the manufacturer has developed themselves. There will be Geofencing, Timefencing, Ride Journal and Concert mode as well. Ola will also introduce Garage mode to the application, so a single application would be able to control several Ola electric scooters.

All the features of Ola MoveOS 4.
All the features of Ola MoveOS 4.
All the features of Ola MoveOS 4.
All the features of Ola MoveOS 4.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The scooter will also show how much money the rider has saved and a new energy insight feature as well. Then there is the new hill descent control system. Apart from this, the application will support biometric app lock so it would require the rider to use their face or finger to open the application. Ola will also be offering application widgets and cruise control in Eco riding mode.

Other features that will come with the MoveOS 4 are personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts.

Also Read : Ola Electric launches S1X and S1X+ electric scooters, priced under 1 lakh

The application will also be updated. It will come with features such as a dark mode, OTA update, hill hold setting, regen setting, call setting and vacation mode. Another big feature that will be added to the scooter is a tamper alert which will alert the owner and people that the scooter is being tampered.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2023, 14:31 PM IST
TAGS: Ola electric Ola Electric Ola MoveOS 4 MoveOS electric vehicles EV electric scooters

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supar, Car Cleaning Brush, Supar, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 45W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 20W, Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black)
Rs. 1,454 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.