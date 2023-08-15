Ola Electric announces MoveOS 4 with new features. Check it out

Ola Electric has announced MoveOS 4 for its electric scooters today and it is the biggest software update that the manufacturer has announced. The new version of the operating system brings in new features and improvements to existing features. Ola has announced that the beta rollout for the MoveOS 4 will start on September 15th. The public rollout will take another month. So, it could be around late October.

Ola Electric says that they have improved features such as regeneration, hill hold, charging time prediction, charging and riding range as well. The Hypercharging is now faster and so is the document syncing, contact syncing, pairing and touch response.

The manufacturer has also added several new features. There will be new Ola Maps that the manufacturer has developed themselves. There will be Geofencing, Timefencing, Ride Journal and Concert mode as well. Ola will also introduce Garage mode to the application, so a single application would be able to control several Ola electric scooters.

All the features of Ola MoveOS 4.

The scooter will also show how much money the rider has saved and a new energy insight feature as well. Then there is the new hill descent control system. Apart from this, the application will support biometric app lock so it would require the rider to use their face or finger to open the application. Ola will also be offering application widgets and cruise control in Eco riding mode.

Other features that will come with the MoveOS 4 are personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts.

The application will also be updated. It will come with features such as a dark mode, OTA update, hill hold setting, regen setting, call setting and vacation mode. Another big feature that will be added to the scooter is a tamper alert which will alert the owner and people that the scooter is being tampered.

