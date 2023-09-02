Ather Energy starts to roll out 450S electric scooter, rival to Ola S1 Air

Ather Energy is gearing up to deliver the 450S electric scooters to its customers ahead of the festive season. The Bengaluru-based EV maker has started to roll out its most affordable electric scooter from its facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Tarun Mehta, founder and CEO at Ather Energy, shared the new electric scooters being prepared for delivery today. The electric scooter, which rivals the likes of Ola S1 Air, was launched earlier this year at a price of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bookings for the Ather 450S started in June this year when the electric scooter was officially launched. Ather Energy says the price complies with the revised FAME 2 scheme. The customers can avail further benefits from respective states' own electric vehicle policies.

Ather 450S comes equipped with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that claims to offer 115 kms of range on a single charge. Using home chargers, the battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in around six hours and 36 minutes while charging up to 100 per cent takes eight hours and 36 minutes.

The electric motor is capable of generating 7.24 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of maximum torque. The 450S electric scooter can also run at a top speed of 90 kmph. Ather 450S offers three ride modes with the 450S which include Sport mode, Eco mode and Ride mode.

Watch: Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?

In terms of design, there is very little to differentiate the 450S from its more premium sibling 450X. Ather 450S gets the same curvy front cowl with the same LED headlamp as the 450X. From the side profile and rear too, it looks exactly the same as the flagship Ather electric scooter.

The big difference between the Ather 450S and 450XX is the instrument cluster. To keep the cost down, Ather replaced the unit used in 450X with an LCD panel, which lacks usual map navigation. In 450S, one needs to use the MapMyIndia-powered navigation system which offers turn-by-turn navigation.

First Published Date: