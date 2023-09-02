HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Energy Starts To Roll Out 450s Electric Scooter, Rival To Ola S1 Air

Ather Energy starts to roll out 450S electric scooter, rival to Ola S1 Air

Ather Energy is gearing up to deliver the 450S electric scooters to its customers ahead of the festive season. The Bengaluru-based EV maker has started to roll out its most affordable electric scooter from its facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Tarun Mehta, founder and CEO at Ather Energy, shared the new electric scooters being prepared for delivery today. The electric scooter, which rivals the likes of Ola S1 Air, was launched earlier this year at a price of 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2023, 15:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
450S electric scooters being rolled out of Ather Energy's facility. Launched in June, the EV maker will start delivery of the 450S ahead of the festive season.
450S electric scooters being rolled out of Ather Energy's facility. Launched in June, the EV maker will start delivery of the 450S ahead of the festive season.

The bookings for the Ather 450S started in June this year when the electric scooter was officially launched. Ather Energy says the price complies with the revised FAME 2 scheme. The customers can avail further benefits from respective states' own electric vehicle policies.

Ather 450S comes equipped with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that claims to offer 115 kms of range on a single charge. Using home chargers, the battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in around six hours and 36 minutes while charging up to 100 per cent takes eight hours and 36 minutes.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450s
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
M2go Civitas (HT Auto photo)
M2go Civitas
₹1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
₹ 1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3
₹ 1.05 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Unicorn (HT Auto photo)
Honda Unicorn
₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The electric motor is capable of generating 7.24 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of maximum torque. The 450S electric scooter can also run at a top speed of 90 kmph. Ather 450S offers three ride modes with the 450S which include Sport mode, Eco mode and Ride mode.

Watch: Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?

In terms of design, there is very little to differentiate the 450S from its more premium sibling 450X. Ather 450S gets the same curvy front cowl with the same LED headlamp as the 450X. From the side profile and rear too, it looks exactly the same as the flagship Ather electric scooter.

The big difference between the Ather 450S and 450XX is the instrument cluster. To keep the cost down, Ather replaced the unit used in 450X with an LCD panel, which lacks usual map navigation. In 450S, one needs to use the MapMyIndia-powered navigation system which offers turn-by-turn navigation.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2023, 15:53 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy 450S Ather Energy Electric vehicle EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
53% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,399 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Star toy Presents Turbo Maxx Power Saver Gold Electricity Saving Device (ISI) 40% Save Upto Electricity – Pack of 1 (Multicolor)
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 252 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.