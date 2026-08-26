TVS iQube 2.3 kWh launched with 115 km range

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new 2.3 kWh variant of the iQube electric scooter, priced at ₹1,16,310, ex-showroom Delhi. The new variant replaces the earlier 2.2 kWh base model and brings a larger battery pack along with a higher claimed range.

The price increase is minimal at ₹988 over the outgoing variant, making the new model a more practical option for buyers looking for additional range. The scooter is available in three colour schemes - Titanium Grey, Walnut Brown and Pearl White.

The TFT cluster is not replaced with an LCD screen.

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Larger battery, improved range

The biggest update comes in the form of a 2.3 kWh battery pack, replacing the 2.2 kWh unit offered earlier. TVS claims an IDC range of 115 km for the new version, which is 21 km more than the previous model.

Charging time has increased marginally. Using the standard 950W charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 2 hours and 50 minutes.

However, the additional range comes with a compromise in outright performance. The top speed has dropped from 75 kmph to 68 kmph. We do not know whether this electric motor is borrowed from the Orbiter or not.

LCD display replaces TFT unit

TVS has also made changes to the instrument console. The 2.3 kWh iQube now gets a 5-inch LCD display instead of the TFT screen offered on the older 2.2 kWh variant.

Despite the change in display technology, the scooter continues to offer useful connected features, including Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and call and SMS notifications. Other features include reverse mode, OTA updates and geofencing.

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Motor and hardware remain unchanged

The new variant continues with the same 3.68 kW hub-mounted electric motor, producing 140 Nm of peak torque. The hardware package also remains unchanged, with a telescopic front fork, twin rear shock absorbers and drum brakes at both ends.

With the new 2.3 kWh battery pack, TVS has focused on improving the iQube's everyday usability while keeping the price increase to a minimum. The lower top speed and switch from a TFT to an LCD display are the trade-offs, but the improved claimed range could make the new entry-level iQube a more appealing option for urban commuters.

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