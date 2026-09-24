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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Honda Qc3 Vs Tvs Iqube: Monthly Emi Comparison

Honda QC3 vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 24 Sept 2026, 14:45 pm
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Honda QC3 competes with rivals like TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Vida VX2 in the family electric scooter segment.

Honda QC3 vs TVS iQube
Honda QC3 competes with rivals like TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Vida VX2 in the family electric scooter segment.
Honda QC3 vs TVS iQube
Honda QC3 competes with rivals like TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Vida VX2 in the family electric scooter segment.
Honda QC3
EMI starting at just
₹1,900/ month
Check Eligibility

Honda QC3 is the latest entrant in the Indian two-wheeler market's family electric scooter segment, where it competes with tough and well-established rivals such as the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Vida VX2, among others. Launched at a price of 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda QC3 is already available for booking at a price tag of 5,000.

Available through select RedWing dealerships of the Japanese two-wheeler brand in cities such as Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam, the QC3 uses a 3.0 kWh battery pack that promises a claimed IDC range of 145 km on a single charge. Honda claims the battery can be charged from zero to 80% in two hours and 40 minutes. However, a complete charge takes approximately four hours.

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Honda Qc3 (HT Auto photo)
Honda QC3
₹1.35 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
₹1.20 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
Check Eligibility
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Ather Energy Konarc
₹1.02 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,500/ month
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Simple Energy Wave
₹1.10 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
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Yamaha EC-06
₹1.68 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,400/ month
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Tvs Orbiter (HT Auto photo)
TVS Orbiter
₹88,250
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
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If you are planning to buy the Honda QC3 and considering some other competing models as well, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI that the Honda QC3 and TVS iQube command.

Honda QC3 vs TVS iQube: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price for both electric scooters, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 24 months, respectively. For the electric scooters, we have considered the base variants of each model.

Honda QC3 vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Honda QC3 135,0009.5%24 months 6,198
TVS iQube 120,124 5,515

According to the calculation, the Honda QC3 commands a monthly EMI of 6,198, while the TVS iQube's base variant commands a monthly EMI of 5,515.

However, the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors. These factors include the variant selected, offers and discounts available, amount of down payment, and amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

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First Published Date: 24 Sept 2026, 14:45 pm IST
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TAGS: Honda QC3 TVS iQube

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