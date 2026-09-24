Honda QC3 is the latest entrant in the Indian two-wheeler market's family electric scooter segment, where it competes with tough and well-established rivals such as the TVS iQube , Bajaj Chetak , Vida VX2 , among others. Launched at a price of ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda QC3 is already available for booking at a price tag of ₹5,000.

Available through select RedWing dealerships of the Japanese two-wheeler brand in cities such as Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam, the QC3 uses a 3.0 kWh battery pack that promises a claimed IDC range of 145 km on a single charge. Honda claims the battery can be charged from zero to 80% in two hours and 40 minutes. However, a complete charge takes approximately four hours.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda QC3 ₹1.35 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,900/ month Check Eligibility TVS iQube ₹1.20 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,700/ month Check Eligibility Ather Energy Konarc ₹1.02 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,500/ month Check Eligibility Simple Energy Wave ₹1.10 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility Yamaha EC-06 ₹1.68 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹2,400/ month Check Eligibility TVS Orbiter ₹88,250 EMI starting at just ₹1,300/ month Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy the Honda QC3 and considering some other competing models as well, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI that the Honda QC3 and TVS iQube command.

Honda QC3 vs TVS iQube: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price for both electric scooters, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 24 months, respectively. For the electric scooters, we have considered the base variants of each model.

Honda QC3 vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Honda QC3 ₹ 135,000 9.5% 24 months ₹ 6,198 TVS iQube ₹ 120,124 ₹ 5,515

According to the calculation, the Honda QC3 commands a monthly EMI of ₹6,198, while the TVS iQube's base variant commands a monthly EMI of ₹5,515.

However, the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors. These factors include the variant selected, offers and discounts available, amount of down payment, and amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

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