Bajaj Chetak or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at 85,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113 km/charge and the Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour.