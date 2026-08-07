In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or SUPER ECO S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour.
Chetak vs S 2 Comparison