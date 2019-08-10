hamburger icon
S 2PriceRangeSpecifications
SUPER ECO S 2 Front Right View
1/6
SUPER ECO S 2 Front Tyre View
2/6
SUPER ECO S 2 Headlight View
3/6
SUPER ECO S 2 Rear Tyre View
4/6
SUPER ECO S 2 Seat View
5/6
SUPER ECO S 2 Footspace View
View all Images
6/6

SUPER ECO S 2 S 2 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

S 2 S 2 STD

S 2 S 2 STD Prices

The S 2 S 2 STD, is priced at ₹1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S 2 S 2 STD Range

The S 2 S 2 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S 2 S 2 STD Battery & Range

S 2 S 2 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the S 2 S 2 STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

S 2 S 2 STD Specs & Features

The S 2 S 2 STD has Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage and Passenger Footrest.

SUPER ECO S 2 S 2 STD Price

S 2 S 2 STD

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,05,000
Insurance
4,169
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,169
EMI@2,346/mo
Add to Compare
Close

SUPER ECO S 2 S 2 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
70-85 km
Max Speed
55 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
SMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM, WIFI ENABLED yes (optional)
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-6 Hours (100%)

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.26 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
SUPER ECO S 2 S 2 STD EMI
EMI2,112 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
98,252
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
98,252
Interest Amount
28,457
Payable Amount
1,26,709

SUPER ECO S 2 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
S 2vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
S 2vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
S 2vsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
S 2vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
S 2vs450S
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
+1
S 2vsTrion

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular SUPER ECO Bikes

  • Popular
View all  SUPER ECO Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers