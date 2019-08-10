The S 2 S 2 STD, is priced at ₹1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The S 2 S 2 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the S 2 S 2 STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The S 2 S 2 STD has Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage and Passenger Footrest.