SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Key Specs
- Speed55 kmph
- Range70 - 80 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Motor Power1 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2
|Rs. 62,652Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Cast Aluminium
|70 -80 km
|-
|250 - 1000 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Super Eco SE 2VSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Super Eco SE 2VSEpluto 7G
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|Super Eco SE 2VSWolf
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Super Eco SE 2VSQC1
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|Super Eco SE 2VSReo
|Ola Electric S1 Air
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|58 Nm
|Scooters
|99 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Aluminium Alloy
|151 km
|5 Hours
|6000 W
|Super Eco SE 2VSS1 Air
|Max Power
|1000 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|21 Ah
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|70 -80 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
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