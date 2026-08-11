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SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2

₹62,652*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Super Eco SE 2vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Super Eco SE 2vsEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Super Eco SE 2vsWolf
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Super Eco SE 2vsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
Super Eco SE 2vsReo
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
Super Eco SE 2vsMagnus Grand

SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    55 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 80 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1 kW
View All Super Eco SE 2 SpecsView specs icon

SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Variants

SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 price starts at ₹ 62,652 .
1 Variant Available
Super Eco SE 2 SE 2 STD
₹62,652*
55 kmph
70 -80
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Visual Comparison

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SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 image
Rs. 62,652Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumCast Aluminium70 -80 km-250 - 1000 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Super Eco SE 2VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWSuper Eco SE 2VSEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWSuper Eco SE 2VSWolf
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWSuper Eco SE 2VSQC1
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WSuper Eco SE 2VSReo
Ola Electric S1 AirOla Electric S1 Air imageRs. 89,999Onwards
4.587
58 NmScooters99 kgDrumDrumAluminium Alloy151 km5 Hours6000 WSuper Eco SE 2VSS1 Air

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Images

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News

Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Specifications and Features

Max Power1000 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity21 Ah
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range70 -80 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed55 kmph
View all Super Eco SE 2 specs and features

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