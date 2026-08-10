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SUPER ECO T1

₹56,772*
*Ex-showroom price
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SUPER ECO T1 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    55 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 80 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.26 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.8 kW
View All T1 SpecsView specs icon

SUPER ECO T1 Variants

SUPER ECO T1 price starts at ₹ 56,772 .
1 Variant Available
T1 T1 STD
₹56,772*
55 kmph
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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SUPER ECO T1 Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
India's REEV incentives may blur lines with BEVs, potentially affecting vehicle classification and policy clarity.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
In April 2026, electric commercial vehicle sales varied, with Tata Motors leading despite declines, while Euler Motors showed significant growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Apr 2026
Electric car sales in Europe surged 29.4% in Q1 2026, driven by high petrol prices and increased energy security.Read Full Story

SUPER ECO T1 Visual Comparison

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SUPER ECO T1 comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
SUPER ECO T1
SUPER ECO T1 image
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Okinawa LiteOkinawa Lite imageRs. 69,093Onwards
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SUPER ECO T1 Images

SUPER ECO T1 Image 1
SUPER ECO T1 Image 2
SUPER ECO T1 Image 3
SUPER ECO T1 Image 4
SUPER ECO T1 Image 5
SUPER ECO T1 Image 6

SUPER ECO T1 Colours

SUPER ECO T1 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Grey White
Grey white

SUPER ECO T1 Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
T1vsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
T1vsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
T1vsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
T1vsReo
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
T1vsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
T1vsS1 Z

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SUPER ECO T1 Specifications and Features

Max Power800 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.26 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range70-80 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-6 Hours
Max Speed55 kmph
View all T1 specs and features

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