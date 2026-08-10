SUPER ECO T1 Key Specs
- Speed55 kmph
- Range70 - 80 km
- Charging5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.26 kWh
- Motor Power0.8 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|SUPER ECO T1
|Rs. 56,772Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|70-80 km
|4-6 Hours
|800 W
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|T1VSWolf
|Okaya EV Faast F2F
|Rs. 79,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|70-80 km
|4-5 Hours
|1.2 kW
|T1VSFaast F2F
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|T1VSReo Li Plus
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|T1VSReo
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|T1VSGig
|Okinawa Lite
|Rs. 69,093Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|60 km
|4-5 Hours
|250 W
|T1VSLite
SUPER ECO T1 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|800 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.26 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|70-80 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-6 Hours
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
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*Ex-showroom price
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