SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Super Eco T1 starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 price starts at ₹ 56,772 and goes upto ₹ 61,500 (Ex-showroom). SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 comes in 1 variants. SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 top variant price is ₹ 56,772.
₹56,772*
250 - 800 W
