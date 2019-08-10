The T1 T1 STD, is priced at ₹56,772 (ex-showroom).
The T1 T1 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The T1 T1 STD is available in 1 colour option: Grey White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the T1 T1 STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.
The T1 T1 STD has Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm and Underseat storage.