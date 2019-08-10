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T1PriceRangeSpecifications
SUPER ECO T1 Left View
1/6
SUPER ECO T1 Footspace View
2/6
SUPER ECO T1 Front Tyre View
3/6
SUPER ECO T1 Mudguard View
4/6
SUPER ECO T1 Rear Tyre View
5/6
SUPER ECO T1 Seat View
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6/6

SUPER ECO T1 T1 STD

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56,772*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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T1 T1 STD

T1 T1 STD Prices

The T1 T1 STD, is priced at ₹56,772 (ex-showroom).

T1 T1 STD Range

The T1 T1 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

T1 T1 STD Colours

The T1 T1 STD is available in 1 colour option: Grey White.

T1 T1 STD Battery & Range

T1 T1 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the T1 T1 STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.

T1 T1 STD Specs & Features

The T1 T1 STD has Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm and Underseat storage.

SUPER ECO T1 T1 STD Price

T1 T1 STD

₹ 56,772*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
56,772
On-Road Price in Delhi
56,772
EMI@1,220/mo
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SUPER ECO T1 T1 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
70-80 km
Max Speed
55 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
800 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
SE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM,MART CHARG
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-6 Hours (100%)

Electricals

Battery Warranty
2 Years
Battery Capacity
1.26 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
SUPER ECO T1 T1 STD EMI
EMI1,098 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
51,094
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
51,094
Interest Amount
14,799
Payable Amount
65,893

SUPER ECO T1 Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
T1vsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
T1vsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
T1vsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
T1vsReo
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
T1vsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
T1vsS1 Z

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