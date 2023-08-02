Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Super Eco SE 2 starts at Rs. 62,652 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 price starts at ₹ 62,652 and goes upto ₹ 67,550 (Ex-showroom). SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 comes in 1 variants. SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 top variant price is ₹ 62,652.
₹62,652*
250 - 1000 W
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price