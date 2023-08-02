HT Auto
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Specifications

SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 starting price is Rs. 85,500 in India. SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 is available in 1 variant and
85,500 - 1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Specs

SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Super Eco S 2 starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 sits ...Read More

SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S 2 STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Underseat storage
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 - 1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
70 -85 km/charge
Max Speed
55 kmph
Chassis
Steel
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
SMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM, WIFI ENABLED yes (optional)
Carry Hook
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 21 Ah
Boot Light
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Variants & Price List

SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 price starts at ₹ 85,500 and goes upto ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 comes in 1 variants. SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 top variant price is ₹ 85,500.

S 2 STD
85,500*
250 - 1000 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

