Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Super Eco S 2 starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 price starts at ₹ 85,500 and goes upto ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 comes in 1 variants. SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 top variant price is ₹ 85,500.
₹85,500*
250 - 1000 W
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price