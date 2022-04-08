hamburger icon
E1PriceRangeSpecifications
Bounce Infinity E1 Left View
1/18
Bounce Infinity E1 Model Name View
2/18
Bounce Infinity E1 Rear Tyre View
3/18
Bounce Infinity E1 Seat View
4/18
Bounce Infinity E1 Suspension View
5/18
Bounce Infinity E1 Footspace View
View all Images
6/18

Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.30 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

E1 Limited Edition

E1 Limited Edition Prices

The E1 Limited Edition, is listed at ₹1.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

E1 Limited Edition Mileage

All variants of the E1 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

E1 Limited Edition Engine and Transmission

E1 Limited Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the E1's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

E1 Limited Edition Specs & Features

The E1 Limited Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition Price

E1 Limited Edition

₹1.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,615
Insurance
4,708
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,30,323
EMI@2,801/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1820 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Height
1120 mm
Additional Storage
12 L
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
695 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
203 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
70 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
85 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Year
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
EBS, Drag Mode, Drive Modes - Power | Eco, Location Tracking, Tow Alert
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition EMI
EMI2,521 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,17,290
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,17,290
Interest Amount
33,971
Payable Amount
1,51,261

Bounce Infinity E1 other Variants

E1 X

₹ 58,447*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,000
Insurance
3,447
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,447
EMI@1,256/mo
Add to Compare
Close

E1 Plus

₹1.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,605
Insurance
4,529
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,20,134
EMI@2,582/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

E1 STD

₹1.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,125
Insurance
4,574
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,22,699
EMI@2,637/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bounce Infinity E1 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
E1vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
E1vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
E1vsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
E1vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
E1vsRizta
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
+2
E1vs450X

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers