The E1 Limited Edition, is listed at ₹1.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the E1 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In the E1's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The E1 Limited Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.