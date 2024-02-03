Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Kinetic Green Flex

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Kinetic Green Flex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs Flex Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Flex
BrandBounce InfinityKinetic Green
Price₹ 93,386₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs3-4 Hrs.
...Read More

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flex
Kinetic Green Flex
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm160 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w1.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,14,122
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,09,874
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,248
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,452

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image of Bajaj's stall at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex & Dominar E27.5 showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
    3 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) has mandated that when a bi-fuel vehicle has the flex-fuel option, it needs to undergo dual tests, while vehicles running on hydrogen shall undergo only NOx emissions tests.
    Road Transport Ministry mandates stringent emission tests for flex-fuel vehicles
    9 Jan 2024
    India could soon get technology from Brazil to produce ethanol, which is extracted from sugarcane, broken rice and other agri produces, to help reduce costly crude oil imports.
    Brazil offers to share ethanol production technology with India, help in producing flex-fuel
    1 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
    View all
     