Bounce Infinity E1 vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
1500 w2200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs4-5 Hrs
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,14,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,568

