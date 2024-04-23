Deliveries of the most-affordable Ola electric scooter to begin April end

Ola Electric has announced that they will be starting the deliveries of the S1 X from the end of the April. The S1 X is the most affordable electric scooter in Ola Electric's lineup. It is being offered in their battery pack options - 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 kW. They are priced at ₹69,999, ₹84,999 and ₹99,999. All prices are ex-showroom. The prices of the electric scooter were dropped recently. With the new price, the S1 X is one of the most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market.

The Ola S1 X is touted as the main weapon for the company with which it will battle conventional scooters. And its price may be its most compelling hi

The S1 X is equipped with a 2 kWh battery pack that provides a certified range of 91 km on a single charge. Charging the battery fully takes 7.4 hours. It boasts an acceleration time of 4.1 seconds from 0-40 kmph, with a peak power output of 6 kW from the electric motor. The scooter offers three riding modes - Eco, Normal, and Sports, and can reach a top speed of 85 kmph.

Featuring a 3.5-inch LCD screen instead of a touchscreen instrument cluster, the scooter comes with a physical key. The 3 kWh version of the S1 X shares the same charging time, riding modes, and features as the 2 kWh variant, but offers improved acceleration time, top speed, and range. The acceleration time for the 3 kWh version is 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 90 kmph and a range of 151 km. The 4 kWh version maintains the same specifications but increases the claimed range to 190 km.

Ola Electric has introduced an 8-year/80,000 km warranty on the battery pack of the S1 Air and S1 Pro electric scooters. Additionally, customers can opt for an extended warranty of one lakh km for an extra ₹5,000, or a 1.25 lakh km extended warranty for ₹12,500.

