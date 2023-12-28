Saved Articles

Komaki SE vs Ola Electric S1 X

In 2023 Komaki SE or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
S1 X
Ola Electric S1 X
2kWh
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
100-120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,00093,925
Ex-Showroom Price
96,00089,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0632,018

