Next-generation MINI Cooper SE Electric spied sans camouflage, debut soon

The next-generation MINI Cooper SE Electric has been leaked online ahead of its global debut later this year. Internally codenamed J01, the 2025 MINI Cooper SE will see the model get major upgrades including a new platform and electric powertrain, and images of the undisguised model have now emerged online revealing the car in greater detail. Apparently, the images are from the US, where the car was for an official photoshoot.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2023, 17:04 PM
The 2025 MINI Cooper SE Electric gets a more rounded design that's an evolution over the current version
The 2025 MINI Cooper SE Electric can be seen in the new Indigo Sunset Blue paint scheme with 18-inch Night Flash spoke two-tone alloy wheels. The lovely shade of blue is complemented by a white roof, while the green S badge on the closed grille is a giveaway of its electric nature. The images also reveal a more rounded design of the new-generation MINI Cooper with fewer lines. The design is in line with the leaked images we saw in 2020 that surfaced from China.

Also Read : Next-generation MINI Countryman EV teased; specifications confirmed

The 2025 MINI Cooper SE Electric is expected to pack a 54 kWh battery promising a range of up to 400 km
The three-door MINI Cooper SE Electric gets an evolution in design, retaining the round headlamps with LED DRLs, prominent grille shape, and short overhangs. The rear looks distinctly different with the Union Jack taillights making way for new vertically-stacked LED units. The LED taillights are connected by a blacked-out bar in the centre with the ‘Cooper S’ lettering, which looks reminiscent of the new-generation Land Rover Range Rover. It’s a new British design trend, perhaps.

On the feature front, the 2025 MINI Cooper SE will come with a host of tech including a new touchscreen infotainment system, a new steering wheel, as well as features like ADAS coming to the hatchback. In terms of powertrain, the three-door MINI Electric will be offered in two variants. The new MINI Cooper E will be the entry-level trim with a 40 kWh battery pack placed between the wheels and will offer about 350 km of range on a single charge. The MINI Cooper SE will get a bigger 54 kWh battery that should offer up to 400 km of range. Reports suggest a 30 kWh battery option is being offered. The battery options will vary depending on the market.

Also Read : MINI Clubman Final Edition is here!

The rear profile gets more radical with the all-new LED taillights and the black bar on the boot, as well as a sleeker rear bumper
Power on the new MINI will come from a single electric motor tuned for about 181 bhp, while the Cooper SE is expected to make about 215 bhp. We could also see a hotter John Cooper Works (JCW) edition on the MINI Cooper Electric, at least we hope to. Apart from the electric powertrain, the model is also expected to get petrol engine options upon arrival.

The new-generation MINI Cooper will be built in China and the UK with the launch likely to take place globally in 2024. The MINI Cooper SE will make its way to the Indian market as well post the global launch.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2023, 17:03 PM IST
TAGS: 2025 MINI Cooper MINI Cooper MINI Cooper SE MINI Electric
