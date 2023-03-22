MINI Clubman Final Edition is here!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 22, 2023

British auomaker MINI has taken the wraps off the Clubman Final Edition which will be limited to just 1,969 units worldwide.

The Clubman is MINI’s idea of a station wagon and first arrived as a more practical alternative to the MINI 3-door in 1969. The limited production run is a reference to its original year of introduction.

The MINI Clubman Final Edition will be available in 3 colours - Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black, and Melting Silver. The exterior also gets Shimmer Copper highlights around the grille and stripes on the bonnet, side and rear. 

The 18-inch alloy wheels on the Clubman Final Edition get a copper-coloured finish with black detailing.

With a limited production run, each MINI Clubman Final Edition will get a “1 of 1969” badge on the C-pillar.

The cabin gets the Final Edition branding on the door sills, which extends to the steering wheel bottom spoke as well. 

The seats are covered in leather with anthracite-coloured Piquet fabric inserts, while the cabin is a mix of brown and black. 

The Clubman Final Edition will be available in the Cooper and Cooper S guise and depending on the market, it will also get the option of a diesel engine. 

The MINI Clubman first arrived in 1969 and remained in production till 1981. MINI’s parent company BMW revived the Clubman name as a completely new wagon in 2017 with the odd door arrangement and split rear doors. 
The MINI Clubman Final Edition is likely to make its way to India but in extremely limited numbers.
Click Here