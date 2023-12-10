HT Auto
2024 Mini Cooper SE gets John Cooper Works look, specification remains unchanged

Mini has uncovered the new Cooper SE and this time with John Cooper Works trim. The new Mini Cooper SE premium electric hatchback comes with a punchy JCW look. While the car has received a host of cosmetic updates featuring a more peppy design, on the powertrain front, it remains unchanged as the standard model. In a nutshell, the update is basically only about the appearance.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2023, 17:28 PM
Mini Cooper SE
The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
Mini Cooper SE
The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.

The new Mini Cooper SE with the JCW trim package comes incorporating a revised front grille surround. The brand logo too comes finished in high-gloss black. The premium electric hatchback also features individual light signatures in the LED headlamps, including dual simple horizontal stripes acting as daytime running lights.

Also Read : MINI Countryman Shadow Edition launched in India at 49 lakh

Apart from these elements, the JCW trim of the EV comes fitted with special 8-inch 10-spoke wheels with dual-tone design. These wheels come with red brake callipers. The electric car also features contrasting roof and wing mirror caps painted in Chilli Red and gets red graphics running over the hood. The car gets not only exterior updates but cabin upgrades as well.

The EV features sportier seats with synthetic leather and contrast red stitching. The dashboard and door panels also come with a unique black and red theme. There is a large centre touchscreen infotainment system which has been updated with a Go-Kart mode that changes interior lighting to red and optimises the throttle response of the Cooper SE.

On the mechanical front, the EV remains the same as the standard model. Powering the Mini Cooper SE JCW is an electric powertrain that churns out 12 bhp peak power and 330 Nm torque. Providing juice to the powertrain is a 54.2 kWh battery pack, which promises a 402 km range on a single charge. The EV is capable of accelerating to 0-96 kmph in 6.7 seconds and can be charged 10-80 per cent in 30 minutes.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2023, 17:28 PM IST
