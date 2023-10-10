MINI Countryman Shadow Edition launched in India at 49 lakh

BMW MINI has launched the Shadow Edition in India based on the Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired hatchback. The limited series of just 24 units is available for booking on the brand's official website shop.mini.in, and each of these is priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition model will be locally manufactured at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai.

The MINI Shadow Edition comes in an all-black body paint with melting silver roof and mirror caps, resembling a midnight black sky with a silver lining. The Piano Black paint combined with double matt on exterior decals and subtle elements add to the uniqueness of the model. It rides on sporty 18-inch grip spoke alloy wheels and the John Cooper Works aerodynamics kit.

The MINI Shadow Edition is powered by the 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo technology.

On the inside, Shaded Silver and Leather Chester Malt Brown upholstery contrasts the exterior theme. Further, colour lines along the door panel, armrest surfaces and knee pads under the dashboard compliment the upholstery colours. The model comes with a MINI Excitement Pack that features LED interior and ambient lighting as well as a projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver's side when opening and closing the car door.

The car comes loaded with premium features such as the Harman Kardon Hi-Fi speaker system, Panorama glass sunroof, navigation system with touch controller and Bluetooth connectivity.

One of the highlights on the model is the picnic bench that folds out of the luggage compartment to provide seating space for two along with a fender dirt protection flap. One can simply park their MINI at a scenic location and enjoy some time out in nature.

Under the hood, it is powered by the 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo technology, delivering a peak output of 178 hp/131 kW at 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. The model can sprint to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds at the top speed of 225 km/hr.

