HT Auto
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14

Komaki SE Specifications

Komaki SE starting price is Rs. 96,000 in India. Komaki SE is available in 1 variant and
96,000* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Komaki SE Specs

The price of SE starts at Rs. 96,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki SE sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Komaki SE Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
100-120 km/charge
Starting
Push Button Start
Max Speed
85 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Komaki SE Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848 - 1.28 Lakhs
Check latest offers
SE vs PraisePro
Gemopai Astrid Lite

Gemopai Astrid Lite

79,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
SE vs Astrid Lite
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

78,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
SE vs ETrance Neo
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE

SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE

78,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
SE vs SVITCH XE
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT

79,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
SE vs BattRE Elect...

Komaki SE News

The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.
Upgraded Komaki SE electric scooters come with more range; priced from 96,968
21 Jun 2023
The 2025 MINI Cooper SE Electric gets a more rounded design that's an evolution over the current version
Next-generation MINI Cooper SE Electric spied sans camouflage, debut soon
8 Apr 2023
The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE are about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 more expensive than the older version
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE launched in India, prices start at 23.02 lakh
10 Mar 2023
Christmas-themed MINI Cooper SE
Christmas-themed MINI Cooper SE is back for 2022. Here's all about it
27 Nov 2022
Head of MINI Stefanie Wurst said the brand MINI believes in offering equal access to everyone.
This all-electric MINI Cooper SE can be driven by specially-abled people too
22 Jul 2022
View all
 

Komaki SE Variants & Price List

Komaki SE price starts at ₹ 96,000 and goes upto ₹ 96,000 (Ex-showroom). Komaki SE comes in 1 variants. Komaki SE top variant price is ₹ 96,000.

STD
96,000*
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Komaki Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Komaki Bikes

    Trending Komaki Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Komaki Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details