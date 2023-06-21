Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The price of SE starts at Rs. 96,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki SE sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Komaki SE price starts at ₹ 96,000 and goes upto ₹ 96,000 (Ex-showroom). Komaki SE comes in 1 variants. Komaki SE top variant price is ₹ 96,000.
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price