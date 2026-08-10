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DISCONTINUED

M2GO Civitas [2019-2024]

₹1.04 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Civitas [2019-2024]vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

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Civitas [2019-2024]vsChetak
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Civitas [2019-2024]vsMagnus Neo
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Civitas [2019-2024]vsTrion

M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Variants

M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.04 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Civitas [2019-2024] STD
₹1.04 Lakhs*
85 kmph
120 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

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M2GO Civitas [2019-2024]
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M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
M2GO Civitas [2019-2024]
M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] image
Rs. 1.04 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy120 km-2020 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWCivitas [2019-2024]VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-Civitas [2019-2024]VSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.635
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Civitas [2019-2024]VSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWCivitas [2019-2024]VS450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWCivitas [2019-2024]VSOneS Gen 2

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M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Images

M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Image 1
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M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Specifications and Features

Max Power2020 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity29 Ah
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range120 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed85 kmph
View all Civitas [2019-2024] specs and features

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