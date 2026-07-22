In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Civitas [2019-2024] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas [2019-2024] in 3 colours.
Chetak vs Civitas [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Civitas [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|M2GO
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-